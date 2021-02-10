Dr. Yogesh Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogesh Gupta, MD
Dr. Yogesh Gupta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
St. Peter's Health Partners Medical Assocaites PC147 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-5080
Khalid R Bhatti MD & Yogesh K Gupta MD1444 Massachusetts Ave Ste 201A, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 272-5080
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I rated Dr. Gupta as excellent but the office staff gets "no" stars. When I arrived at St Mary's Hospital in Troy, NY for my procedure I learned they were not expecting me. The Dr. was on his way out to door to go to another hospital but then he did my Colonoscopy. I did not see him after I woke up. I have had this same procedure done by Dr. Gupta for many years but I learned by mail that his office staff does not forward results to my primary care physician. The office staff DID NOT notify St Mary's Hospital in Troy of my Appointment. I do not know if my last Colonoscopy was rushed or not only that it was the "most" painful one I ever experienced.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Albany
- U Louisville Hlth Scis Ctr
- CMDNJ Rutgers Affil Hosps
- All India Inst Med Scis
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
