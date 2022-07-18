Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jonnagadla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD
Overview of Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD
Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Jonnagadla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jonnagadla's Office Locations
-
1
Marietta Memorial Hospital Department of Psychiatry210 N 7th St Ste 200, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jonnagadla?
Dr J is very knowledgeable and attentive. He takes his time and listens to his patients, allowing time for questioning at any moment.
About Dr. Yogesh Jonnagadla, MD
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1730535238
Education & Certifications
- KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jonnagadla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonnagadla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jonnagadla works at
Dr. Jonnagadla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jonnagadla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jonnagadla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jonnagadla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.