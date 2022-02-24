Dr. Yogesh Maheshwari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheshwari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogesh Maheshwari, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yogesh Maheshwari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates, LLP60 Maple Rd Ste 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastroenterology Associates6935 Elaine Dr, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 626-5250Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
I have been a patient for over 20 years. I find the staff friendly. Dr. Yogi as his patients fondly call him is kind and an excellent doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972589083
- SUNY Buffalo & Assoc Hosps
- Lnjpn Hosp
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
