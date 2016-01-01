Overview of Dr. Yogesh Trakru, MB BS

Dr. Yogesh Trakru, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University.



Dr. Trakru works at ABC Pediatrics in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.