Dr. Yogeshkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogeshkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yogeshkumar Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
David T Bailey Mdassocs6200 Regional Plz Ste 1675, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 795-2100
-
2
Emergency Department1900 Pine St, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2000
-
3
Anesthesia Webb Pllc14 Hospital Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 795-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
i found him very nice and extremely competent. lovely person.
About Dr. Yogeshkumar Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1437128527
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Atlantic Health (Overlook) Program
- Medical College Baroda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.