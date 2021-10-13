Dr. Yogin Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yogin Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Yogin Patel, MD
Dr. Yogin Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Georgia Retina1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg 2, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-9096
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Middletown5850 Innovation Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions (513) 425-9796
Georgia Retina PC6055 Lakeside Commons Dr Ste 310, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 238-9733
Georgia Retina PC2395 Wall St SE Ste 280, Conyers, GA 30013 Directions (678) 374-7050
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've come to realize just how intrinsically significant a good bedside manner is to the patient experience, and in this way, Dr. Yogin Patel truly stands out as exceptional. As someone who deals with considerable health anxiety while awaiting a diagnosis, Dr. Patel's personable nature, thoughtful communications and knowledgeable confidence were a refreshing source of assurance as we navigated that process. He is honest, logical, patient, empathetic and highly capable at once - the full checklist of qualities one would hope to find in the clinical world - all in one doctor. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Yogin Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1457606816
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.