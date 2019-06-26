See All Nephrologists in Encinitas, CA
Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD

Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Lakhera works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA, Carlsbad, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lakhera's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 300, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 509-1040
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group,Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    9834 Genesee Ave Ste 312, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 558-8150
  3. 3
    Balboa Nephrology
    4225 Executive Sq Ste 450, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 810-8000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Children's Primary Care Medical Group (CPCMG)
    3257 Camino de los Coches Ste 202, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-3640
  5. 5
    7777 Girard Ave Ste 203, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 352-6009
  6. 6
    Ahmc Anaheim Regional Medical Center
    13280 Evening Creek Dr S Ste 110, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 546-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2019
    I've had stage 3 kidney disease for four years, but never went to a kidney dr. I finally went to to see Dr. Lakhera, and I'm glad I did. She is very thorough. She tweaked some medications, and gave me some tests which proved to be very valuable. Highly recommend!
    Robert Steinborn — Jun 26, 2019
    About Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1083972483
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College / University of Delhi
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yogita Lakhera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakhera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakhera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lakhera has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhera.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

