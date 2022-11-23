Dr. Tailor has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yogita Tailor, DO
Overview of Dr. Yogita Tailor, DO
Dr. Yogita Tailor, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Dr. Tailor's Office Locations
Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 730, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (470) 428-7841
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tailor was very professional, compassionate and friendly along with all of her staff. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Yogita Tailor, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1821222738
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tailor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tailor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tailor works at
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Tailor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tailor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tailor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tailor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.