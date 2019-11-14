Overview

Dr. Yohmarie Cajigas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in League City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Cajigas works at The University Of Texas Medical Branch in League City, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.