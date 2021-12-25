Dr. Yoko Fukuda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fukuda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoko Fukuda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yoko Fukuda, MD
Dr. Yoko Fukuda, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
Dr. Fukuda works at
Dr. Fukuda's Office Locations
Portsmouth155 Borthwick Ave Ste 301, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 433-5226
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 335-8490
Hospital Affiliations
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I never personally met her but she cared for my father during his cancer treatment, and both of my parents spoke very highly of her throughout. Knowing she kept my mom at ease and my dad cared for is all I need to know. I'm very grateful for her
About Dr. Yoko Fukuda, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Japanese
Education & Certifications
- KEIO GIJUKU UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fukuda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fukuda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fukuda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fukuda has seen patients for Anemia, Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fukuda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fukuda speaks Japanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fukuda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fukuda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fukuda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fukuda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.