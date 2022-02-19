Dr. Yolanda Ajala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanda Ajala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yolanda Ajala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Coastal Primary Care8619 Broadway St Ste 101, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (832) 281-7774
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
The Best Patiently & Kind doctor EVER!
About Dr. Yolanda Ajala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square hospital Center
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Dr. Ajala has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.