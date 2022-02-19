Overview

Dr. Yolanda Ajala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ajala works at Coastal Primary Care in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.