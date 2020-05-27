Dr. Farhey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yolanda Farhey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yolanda Farhey, MD
Dr. Yolanda Farhey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Farhey works at
Dr. Farhey's Office Locations
1
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 558-5513
2
Cincinnati Eye Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 4000, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8524Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
The Urology Group7798 Discovery Dr Ste F, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 458-1600
4
Uc Health Rheumatology (midtown)3590 Lucille Dr Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45213 Directions (513) 458-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice, concerned doctor. Wonderful staff and facility. Dr Farhey responds promptly to online questions.
About Dr. Yolanda Farhey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023073905
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhey has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhey speaks French.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.