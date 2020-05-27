Overview of Dr. Yolanda Farhey, MD

Dr. Yolanda Farhey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF GENERAL MEDICINE FOR CRAIOVA and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Farhey works at Uima Hepatology Laboratory in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.