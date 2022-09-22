See All Dermatologists in Chicopee, MA
Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD

Dermatology
3.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.

Dr. Lenzy works at Lenzy Dermatology PC in Chicopee, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lenzy Dermatology PC
    1176 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 331-3676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Wing Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992831309
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University School Of Medicine|Tuft U Sch Med-New Eng Med Ctr
    Internship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenzy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenzy works at Lenzy Dermatology PC in Chicopee, MA. View the full address on Dr. Lenzy’s profile.

    Dr. Lenzy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenzy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenzy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenzy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

