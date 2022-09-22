Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenzy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.
Dr. Lenzy works at
Locations
1
Lenzy Dermatology PC1176 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA 01020 Directions (413) 331-3676
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have used dr Lenzy for many years. Her and her staff are top notch. Very thorough and nice !! Highly recommend
About Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine|Tuft U Sch Med-New Eng Med Ctr
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
Dr. Lenzy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenzy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenzy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenzy has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenzy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenzy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenzy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenzy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenzy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.