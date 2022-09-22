Overview

Dr. Yolanda Lenzy, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicopee, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center and Baystate Wing Hospital.



Dr. Lenzy works at Lenzy Dermatology PC in Chicopee, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Hair Loss and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.