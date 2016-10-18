Overview of Dr. Yolanda Newton, MD

Dr. Yolanda Newton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston.



Dr. Newton works at ONSLOW MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Jacksonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.