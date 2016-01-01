Overview of Dr. Yolanda Valdes, MD

Dr. Yolanda Valdes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs.



Dr. Valdes works at Children's Medical Association in Plantation, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL, Tamarac, FL and Miramar, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.