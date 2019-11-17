Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robertson-Hackney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD
Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Robertson-Hackney works at
Dr. Robertson-Hackney's Office Locations
-
1
Metropolitan Women's Group8630 Fenton St Ste 122, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 585-0040
-
2
Metropolitan Women's Group19851 Oberservation Dr, Germantown, MD 20876 Directions (301) 556-5040
-
3
Metropolitan Women's Group7701 Greenbelt Rd Ste 503, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 754-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Priority Partners
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robertson-Hackney?
Nice staff, thoughtful care -- It was my first visit, but I will definitely go back to Dr. Robertson-Hackney. I especially appreciate her because I've seen a few other gyn's over the last few years, hoping to address peri-menopause issues, and was disappointed with the advice and treatment I received. The only note (which is not the least bit important) is that while the treatment rooms were very nice, modern, clean, and comfortable, the waiting room was pretty shabby. I strongly value the care of a good doctor like Dr. Hackney over the decor, however, it seems like it would be an easy fix.
About Dr. Yolande Robertson-Hackney, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124136668
Education & Certifications
- howard university hospital
- MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robertson-Hackney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robertson-Hackney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robertson-Hackney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robertson-Hackney works at
Dr. Robertson-Hackney has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robertson-Hackney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robertson-Hackney speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertson-Hackney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertson-Hackney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertson-Hackney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertson-Hackney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.