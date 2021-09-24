See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Dr. Yolando McGriff-Chatman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (41)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Yolando McGriff-Chatman, MD

Dr. Yolando McGriff-Chatman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford.

Dr. McGriff-Chatman works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGriff-Chatman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Murfreesboro Medical Clinic
    1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4480
  2. 2
    Reeves Sain Drug Store At
    1004 N Highland Ave, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 893-4480

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 24, 2021
    Dr. McGriff-Chatman is among the most caring, compassionate, and professional doctors I have ever visited.
    Sarah Studd — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Yolando McGriff-Chatman, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington Hospital Center
    • East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGriff-Chatman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGriff-Chatman works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Dr. McGriff-Chatman’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. McGriff-Chatman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGriff-Chatman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGriff-Chatman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGriff-Chatman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

