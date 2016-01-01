Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD
Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.
Dr. Petrofsky works at
Dr. Petrofsky's Office Locations
NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield1679 E Monte Vista Ave Ste 104, Vacaville, CA 95688 Directions
NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield2470 Hilborn Rd Ste 150, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184680365
Education & Certifications
- Occupational and Environmental Medicine, Harvard University, Boston, MA
- Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
- West Suburban Hospital Medical Center, Oak Park, IL
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Occupational Medicine
Dr. Petrofsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petrofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petrofsky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petrofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Petrofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petrofsky.
