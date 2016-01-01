Overview of Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD

Dr. Yolanta Petrofsky, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Vacaville, CA. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center and Northbay Vacavalley Hospital.



Dr. Petrofsky works at NorthBay Occupational Health - Fairfield in Vacaville, CA with other offices in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.