Dr. Yolunda Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yolunda Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yolunda Taylor, MD
Dr. Yolunda Taylor, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Taylor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Associates In Womeans Health500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 310, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-0505
-
2
Associates in Womens Health Walker Satellite5000 Odonavan Blvd Ste 509, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 201-0505
-
3
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
- 4 18901 Greenwell Springs Rd Bldg 3B, Greenwell Springs, LA 70739 Directions (225) 201-0505
-
5
Womans Hospital Anesthesiology100 Womans Way, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 927-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Wonderful 10 months ago almost lost my life giving birth every single day she was there by my bedside. 49 day .in ICU every day she was the first person I seen.
About Dr. Yolunda Taylor, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1588686208
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.