Overview

Dr. Yomaris Pena, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Pucmm-Magna Cum Laude and is affiliated with Harlem Hospital Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Pena works at Ypp New Modern Medicine Pllc in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.