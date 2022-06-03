Overview

Dr. Yomi Fayiga, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Fayiga works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in Midlothian, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.