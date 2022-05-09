Overview of Dr. Yon Kim, MD

Dr. Yon Kim, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Cooper Maternal-Fetal Medicine in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.