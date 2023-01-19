Dr. He has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yong He, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yong He, MD is a Dermatologist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. He works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group7115 Greenback Ln Fl 1, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. He?
Dr. He is the type of physician that all patients look for. He was very professional but also personable and easy to understand. He was very respectful and kind, and listened to me describe what I had tried so far without success for my skin condition. Dr. He was able to help cure a skin infection/rash that I had suffered with for over six months (previous treatments hadn't worked at all). I really appreciate Dr. He's help and his excellent patient care.
About Dr. Yong He, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1215372032
Education & Certifications
- Uc Davis Dermatology Residency
- Lehigh Valley Health Network Internship
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. He accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. He using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. He works at
Dr. He has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Genital Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. He on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. He speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. He.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.