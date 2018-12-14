Dr. Yong Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yong Kim, MD
Dr. Yong Kim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Madison Avenue Orthopedic Associates145 E 32nd St Fl 4, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 427-3986Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated4161 Kissena Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 353-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
I am very grateful for this development of modern medicine and excellent doctors, superior experts, like Dr. Kim who are very knowledgeable and well trained with experience. He said that it is more important how the patient and quality of life are affected by symptoms. I received the artificial disc in my neck. That made my life completely better. Words cannot express my gratitude for his expertise, listening, understanding of my difficulties, prioritizing quality of life, kindness, and care.
About Dr. Yong Kim, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1720053184
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Neuroplasty, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.