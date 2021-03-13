Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Kwon, MD
Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.
Roller Weight Loss Institute Inc.1695 E RAINFOREST RD, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 445-6460
Roller Weight Loss & Advance Surgery1280 E Stearns St Ste 5, Fayetteville, AR 72703 Directions (479) 445-6460
- Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
Dr. Kwon (Dr. Roller) and their team are outstanding!!! They have the best tools to make sure you are going to do this right. I’m 5 months out from surgery, I’m down 60 pounds and I’ve never felt better. I have gone from taking 20 prescription pills and 4 insulin shots daily to now taking 3 prescription pills daily and NO MORE INSULIN (was taken off all diabetic medications at 6 weeks post op). This is the best decision I have ever made for myself! I encourage ANYONE who is contemplating weight loss surgery, DO IT. Don’t wait CHOOSE YOU! This will be the best decision you will ever make for yourself!
- University of Washington
- University of Washington, Seattle
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
