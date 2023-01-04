Overview

Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Kwon works at Summit Medical Group - GI Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.