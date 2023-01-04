Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Kwon, MD
Overview
Dr. Yong Kwon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Kwon works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Groupthe123 Highland Ave Ste 103, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I recently have seen Dr. Kwon for unknown pain. I appreciate that he ordered numerous test before we determined my cause of pain was from the gallbladder. Although I would have liked if the visits could have been closer together. From the initial test to the next visit was one month. From that visit to the final test was another month. Two months is a long time to wait while pain worsens and you don't know why. I agree with the other comments on the office staff. Its a bit counter productive to have a friendly front desk and personable doctor, but the nursing staff have zero expressions or even talk to you. The wait time was 25 minutes from my arrival until I was brought in the exam room.
About Dr. Yong Kwon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- University of Michigan Hospitals|University of Michigan Hospitals (Ann Arbor MI)
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.