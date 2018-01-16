Dr. Yong Sook Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Sook Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yong Sook Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD700 W Parr Ave Ste A, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1344
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Wonderful doctor! Actually takes the time and listens and respects whatever decision you make regarding your healthcare. She gives you options and then lets you decide with TOTAL respect. The wait time can be long but I bring things to do, and she is worth the wait. Scheduling appointments is easy but getting one can be a wait Everyone is super friendly.
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods.