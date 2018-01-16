Overview of Dr. Yong Sook Lee, MD

Dr. Yong Sook Lee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, O'Connor Hospital and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Dr. Yong Sook Lynda Lee, MD in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteopenia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.