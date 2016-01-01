Dr. Yong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Yong Lee, MD
Dr. Yong Lee, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix VA650 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 277-5551Thursday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Serenity Mental Health Centers1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 206, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 630-4794Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
David C Johnson MD PC20950 N Tatum Blvd Ste 380, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Directions (480) 626-2024Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
About Dr. Yong Lee, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1861442683
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- George Washington University Med Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- John's Hopkins U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.