Dr. Yong Park, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Yong Park, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Park works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1447 Harper St # BP-3109, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Syncope
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Seizure Disorders
Syncope

EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 31, 2022
    Explain dx and intervention in layman’s turn where you can understand.
    — Mar 31, 2022
    About Dr. Yong Park, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • Male
    • 1760582712
    Education & Certifications

    • Bronx Municipal Hospital Center|Duke University Med Center|Flushing Hospital Med Center
    • YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

