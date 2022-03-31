Overview

Dr. Yong Park, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YONSEI UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Park works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.