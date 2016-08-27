Dr. Yong Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Shih, MD
Overview of Dr. Yong Shih, MD
Dr. Yong Shih, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Dr. Shih's Office Locations
Yong Shih DO1234 E North St Ste 105, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-8086
Doctors Hospital of Manteca1205 E North St, Manteca, CA 95336 Directions (209) 239-8086
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Shih on a referral from my primary doctor for surgery. He is a very nice compassionate doctor who listens to you needs and answers all your questions. He made me feel very comfortable and I trust him very much.
About Dr. Yong Shih, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Shih works at
