Dr. Yong Suh, DPM
Overview of Dr. Yong Suh, DPM
Dr. Yong Suh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
Dr. Suh's Office Locations
Cumberland Primary Care PC1405 W Baddour Pkwy Ste 104, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-5440Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. and staff were exceptional. What a professional, caring practice.
About Dr. Yong Suh, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suh has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suh speaks Korean.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Suh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.