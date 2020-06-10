Overview of Dr. Yong Suh, DPM

Dr. Yong Suh, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.



Dr. Suh works at Foot Care Of Lebanon in Lebanon, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.