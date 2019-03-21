Dr. Yong Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Tang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yong Tang, MD
Dr. Yong Tang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Hematology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Fulton County Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
Antietam Oncology&hematology Grouppc1130 Opal Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-8279
Fulton County Medical Center214 Peach Orchard Rd, Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233 Directions (301) 797-8279Tuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fulton County Medical Center
- Meritus Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
Very satisfied with Dr. Tang, very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Yong Tang, MD
- Hematology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093913527
Education & Certifications
- HUNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.