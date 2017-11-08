Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yong Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yong Wang, MD
Dr. Yong Wang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Monte, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Greater El Monte Community Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
Aurora Medical Center Inc.11245 Lower Azusa Rd Ste A, El Monte, CA 91731 Directions (626) 579-9541
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater El Monte Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
very kind, patient, answered questions completely, very welcoming, did not feel anxious at all talking to him
About Dr. Yong Wang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Burmese and Chinese
- 1326056888
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang speaks Burmese and Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
