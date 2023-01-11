Dr. Yong Zhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yong Zhu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Multicare Covington Medical Center.
Lakewood11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates - Burien16043 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zhu is the 2nd Rheumatologist that I've been to and I he was much more helpful than the other Rheumatologist I used to go to, in Renton. He spent over a half hour talking to me about what I'm doing right and what I can do to get my uric acid levels down even further. I almost didn't go after reading other reviews...glad I saw him and will follow through.
- Rheumatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- Male
- 1386755544
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
- St. Anne Hospital
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
Dr. Zhu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhu has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhu speaks Mandarin.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhu.
