Dr. Yongbing Pu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yongbing Pu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yongbing Pu, MD
Dr. Yongbing Pu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Pu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pu's Office Locations
-
1
Tidewater Psychotherapy Services260 Grayson Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 497-3670Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 765 Route 70 E Bldg A, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 983-3900
-
3
Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center1100 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 497-3670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pu?
The doctor provided me the space to express my concerns. Sets realistic goals for patients.
About Dr. Yongbing Pu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1083832661
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pu works at
Dr. Pu has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pu speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.