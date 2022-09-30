Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yonghong Tan, MD
Dr. Yonghong Tan, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from ENGLEWOOD HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY.
Dr. Tan's Office Locations
- 1 34 Maple St Ste 119, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2000
Norwalk Hospital24 Stevens St, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 852-2292
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
She is compassionate and acknowledged the difficulty of my position caring for my husband.
About Dr. Yonghong Tan, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- ENGLEWOOD HOSPITAL AND MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
