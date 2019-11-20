Overview of Dr. Yonghua Zhang, MD

Dr. Yonghua Zhang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Zhang works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.