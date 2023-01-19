Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD
Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fitchburg, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
-
1
Fitchburg Primary Care370 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA 01420 Directions (978) 345-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I have always had great experience with Dr. Lee he takes his times to explain everything to me if I don’t understand he will explain another way. Takes his time with me I never feel rushed he always looks out for my my well being. Keeps up on all my tests makes sure everything is up to date. I appreciate all he does for my care.
About Dr. Yonghyun Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1104278027
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT-LUDWIGS- UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.