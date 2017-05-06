Dr. Feng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yongqing Feng, PC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Yongqing Feng, PC
Dr. Yongqing Feng, PC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rowland Heights, CA.
Dr. Feng works at
Dr. Feng's Office Locations
Yongqing Feng M.d. Professional Corp.18391 Colima Rd Ste 208, Rowland Heights, CA 91748 Directions (626) 839-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor, very patient and kind. Short wait and helped me after hours Patient comes first, I'm really happy. Recommended. I'm on Medi-care.
About Dr. Yongqing Feng, PC
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1497806988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Feng speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Feng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.