Dr. Yongsoo Kwon, MD
Dr. Yongsoo Kwon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Family Physicians Inc.5901 N Cicero Ave Ste 600, Chicago, IL 60646 Directions (773) 545-9200
- General Surgery
- English, Korean
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kwon accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kwon speaks Korean.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
