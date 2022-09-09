Overview of Dr. Yoo Chong, MD

Dr. Yoo Chong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas and Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Chong works at Wellbeing Medical Clinic in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.