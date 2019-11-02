Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD is a Dermatologist in Stony Brook, NY. They completed their residency with Stony Brook University Hospital
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 200, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 444-4200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:45am - 4:00pm
Stony Brook Dermatology Assocs500 Commack Rd # 102B, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 444-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Attention to detail was outstanding and one of the nicest/most caring doctors I've ever had. Would definitely recommend to friends and family.
About Dr. Yoojin Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- University of California At Berkeley
- Dermatology
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Dermatitis and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.