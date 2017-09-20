Dr. Yookyung Park, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yookyung Park, DDS
Overview
Dr. Yookyung Park, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Montefiore Medical Center
Dr. Park works at
Locations
DDS Group, 42 Broadway Ste 1515, New York, NY 10004, (212) 932-3222. Monday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Tuesday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Wednesday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Thursday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Friday 8:30am - 5:00pm, Saturday Closed, Sunday Closed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Isabel did an incredible job on my cleaning and gave me excellent advice. Thanks for the incredible visit!
About Dr. Yookyung Park, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Park using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
