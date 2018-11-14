Dr. Yookyung Selig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yookyung Selig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Yookyung Selig, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center.
Andover Ear Nose and Throat Center PC198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 686-7550
Nashoba Medical Associates198 Groton Rd Ste 2, Ayer, MA 01432 Directions (978) 685-7550
Salem Hearing Center LLC14B Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 893-3296
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
- Nashoba Valley Medical Center
Dr. Selig has been great with a difficult ear problem I got this summer. She helped me work thru the process and I highly recommend her. Dr Selig has a great sense of humor (which I needed) and very knowledgeable. I trust her. Great follow up too.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1245232859
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
