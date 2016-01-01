Dr. Yoon Choi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoon Choi, MD
Dr. Yoon Choi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Korea University / College of Medicine.
Evergreen Pediatrics1355 15th St Ste 190, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 224-3344
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- 30 years of experience
- English, Korean
- Korea University / College of Medicine
Dr. Choi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choi speaks Korean.
Dr. Choi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.