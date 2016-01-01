Dr. Yoon Jeong, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoon Jeong, DMD
Overview
Dr. Yoon Jeong, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Haverhill, MA.
Dr. Jeong works at
Locations
-
1
Aspen Dental302 Main St, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (844) 227-8856
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeong?
About Dr. Yoon Jeong, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1649761834
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeong accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeong works at
Dr. Jeong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.