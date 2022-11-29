Overview of Dr. Yoon Min, MD

Dr. Yoon Min, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Clarita, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Min works at Freedom Arthritis/Osteoporosis in Santa Clarita, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.