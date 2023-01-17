Dr. Yoram Haviv, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haviv is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Yoram Haviv, MD
Overview of Dr. Yoram Haviv, MD
Dr. Yoram Haviv, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Haviv's Office Locations
Stanton G Axline MD A Medical Corporation2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 665W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-2844
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
When I was injured in a fall, I needed to have my eyebrows realigned. Dr. Haviv did a beautiful job. Not only is he very skilled, he's a very nice person. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Yoram Haviv, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THE HEBREW UNIVERSITY / HADASSAH MEDICAL SCHOOL
