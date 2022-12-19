See All Allergists & Immunologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Dr. Padeh works at Asthma & Allergy Associates in Miami, FL with other offices in Miami Beach, FL and Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies and Angioedema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Asthma & Allergy Associates
    2925 Aventura Blvd Ste 308, Miami, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 932-5662
    Padeh Padeh and Schwartz Mds
    975 Arthur Godfrey Rd Ste 101, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 868-1700
    7800 SW 87th Ave Ste C-340, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 595-0109
    Eric Reese Dc PA
    3854 Sheridan St Ste B, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 842-4077

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    RBoehler — Dec 19, 2022
    
    About Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740266311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoram Padeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padeh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Padeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padeh has seen patients for Animal Allergies and Angioedema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Padeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

