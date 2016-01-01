See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Dallas, TX
Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD

Critical Care Medicine
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD

Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Wakwaya works at Baylor Center Advcd Hrt/Lng Dis in Dallas, TX with other offices in Denver, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Wakwaya's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Advanced Heart Failure Clinic - Dallas
    3410 Worth St Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-6856
  2. 2
    Denver - Jackson
    1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 388-4461
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Wakwaya?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Wakwaya to family and friends

    Dr. Wakwaya's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Wakwaya

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD.

    About Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205275336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wakwaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wakwaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wakwaya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakwaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakwaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakwaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.