Dr. Wakwaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD
Overview of Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD
Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Wakwaya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wakwaya's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott & White Advanced Heart Failure Clinic - Dallas3410 Worth St Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 820-6856
-
2
Denver - Jackson1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 388-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wakwaya?
About Dr. Yosafe Wakwaya, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1205275336
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wakwaya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wakwaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wakwaya works at
Dr. Wakwaya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wakwaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wakwaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wakwaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.